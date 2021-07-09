Newnan Weather Forecast

NEWNAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



