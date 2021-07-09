Sheriff’s Report

The following is a sampling of the calls handled by the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office June 25-July 1, 2021. AGENCY ASSIST June 25 12:14 p.m., Mayfield Road, Huntsburg. OnStar reports vehicle is 322 westbound coming into Geauga from Ashtabula Route 45, possibly driven by male subject possibly involved in a missing person/homicide in North Royalton. Missing female from her apartment, blood found there. Think vehicle is being driven by 50-year-old male who might have killed her. Clay and Huntley felony stop. Units have male detained. ANIMAL BITE June 28 8:14 p.m., Edwards Street, Parkman. Amazon driver bit on the leg....