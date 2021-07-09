Cheyenne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHEYENNE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



