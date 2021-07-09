Cancel
Lima, OH

Cloudy forecast for Lima — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 10 days ago

(LIMA, OH.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lima:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0arzu9er00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

