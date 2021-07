Before DeRon + Paloma got married, they attended 12 weddings together as guests. And long after their big days, 11 out of 12 of those couples later told them they wished they had eloped. Wanting to avoid putting on a “show” of a wedding, DeRon + Paloma knew without a doubt that it was best to go their own way and elope! And they brought along the sorts of unconventional details we LOVE. Like a rad boho wedding dress paired with a bridal halo crown and boots, a striking burgundy suit, an overgrowth of beautiful flowers to frame the day! Here’s Paloma with the story of how they came to elope in Big Sur: