Weather Forecast For Indio
INDIO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 114 °F, low 91 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 117 °F, low 89 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 115 °F, low 87 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 113 °F, low 86 °F
- Light wind
