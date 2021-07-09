Cancel
Are Biomaterial Vaccines on the Horizon?

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent clinical interventions for infectious diseases are facing increasing challenges due to the ever-rising number of drug-resistant microbial infections, epidemic outbreaks of pathogenic bacteria, and the continued possibility of new biothreats that might emerge in the future. Effective vaccines could act as a bulwark to prevent many bacterial infections and some of their most severe consequences, including sepsis. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (DCD), "each year, at least 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis. Nearly 270,000 Americans die as a result of sepsis [and] 1 in 3 patients who dies in a hospital has sepsis." However, for the most common bacterial pathogens that cause sepsis and many other diseases, still no vaccines are available.

ScienceScience Daily

Biomaterial vaccines ward off broad range of bacterial infections and septic shock

Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Study Characterized the Antibody Response to Five Ebola Vaccines

A new study published in Science Translational Medicine reports on the Ebola vaccine-mediated protection of five mucosal vaccine vectors based on the human and avian paramyxoviruses. The study comprehensively characterized the antibody response to each vaccine, identifying features and functions that were elevated in survivors and that could serve as vaccine correlates of protection.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Evaluation of a synthetic DNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine INO-4800 using a nonhuman primate model

On March 13, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), to be a global pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 is a single-stranded ribonucleic acid (RNA) betacoronavirus that shares 95% genomic sequence...
Cancernationalgeographic.com

New cancer treatments may be on the horizon—thanks to mRNA vaccines

The COVID-19 pandemic brought mRNA vaccines into the limelight. But the technology may also prove to be a powerful weapon against hard-to-treat cancers. Molly Cassidy was studying for the Arizona bar exam in February 2019 when she felt an excruciating pain in her ear. The pain eventually radiated down through her jaw, leading her to discover a bump under her tongue. “I had several doctors tell me it was stress-related because I was studying for the bar and I had a 10-month-old son,” recalls Cassidy, who also has a Ph.D. in education. After continuing to seek medical care, she found out that she had an aggressive form of head and neck cancer that required intensive treatment.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Hemolytic activity and biofilm-formation among clinical isolates of group B streptococcus causing acute urinary tract infection and asymptomatic bacteriuria.

Streptococcus agalactiae, also known as group B Streptococcus, is an aetiological agent of urinary tract infection (UTI) in adults, including cystitis, pyelonephritis and asymptomatic bacteriuria (ABU). Whereas ABU-causing S. agalactiae (ABSA) have been shown to grow and achieve higher culture denstity in human urine compared to uropathogenic S. agalactiae (UPSA) other phenotypic distinctions between S. agalactiae isolated from different forms of UTI are not known. Here, we define the hemolytic activities and biofilm-formation of a collection of clinical isolates of UPSA, ABSA and recurrent S. agalactiae bacteriuria (rSAB) strains to explore these phenotypes in the context of clinical history of isolates. A total of 61 UPSA, 184 ABSA, and 47 rSAB isolates were analyzed for relative hemolytic activity by spot assay on blood agar, which was validated using a erythrocyte lysis suspension assay. Biofilm formation was determined by microtiter plate assay with Lysogeny and Todd-Hewitt broths supplemented with 1% glucose to induce biofilm formation. We also used multiplex PCR to analyze isolates for the presence of genes encoding adhesive pili, which contribute to biofilm formation. Comparing the hemolytic activities of 292 isolates showed, surprisingly, that ABSA strains were significantly more likely to be highly hemolytic compared to other strains. In contrast, there were no differences between the relative abilities of strains from the different clinical history groups to form biofilms. Taken together, these findings demonstrate a propensity of S. agalactiae causing ABU to be highly hemolytic but no link between clinical history of UTI strains and ability to form biofilm.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Sensing "Junk" RNA After Chemotherapy Enhances Blood Regeneration

Chemotherapy is widely used to treat cancer patients. During the treatment, chemotherapeutic agents affect various biochemical processes to kill or reduce the growth of cancer cells, which divide uncontrollably in patients. However, the cell-damaging effect of chemotherapy affects cancer cells but also in principle many other cell types, including cycling blood cells. This puts the hematopoietic system under severe stress and pushes hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in the bone marrow to produce fresh cells and replenish the stable pool of differentiated blood cells in the body.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Particular Species of Gut Bacteria Associated With Enhanced Cognition for Infant Boys

Infant boys with a higher composition of a particular gut microbiota show enhanced neurodevelopment, according to a new study. The University of Alberta-led research followed more than 400 infants from the CHILD Cohort Study (CHILD) at its Edmonton site. Boys with a gut bacterial composition that was high in the bacteria Bacteroidetes at one year of age were found to have more advanced cognition and language skills one year later. The finding was specific to male children.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Yeast expressed, RBD-based vaccine provides robust immune responses against SARS-CoV-2

The ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has caused over 190 million cases worldwide. Of these, over 4 million have died due to the infection. The vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2 is focused on identifying stable, accessible, and cost-effective candidates for global...
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Identification of melanoma-specific exosomal miRNAs as the potential biomarker for canine oral melanoma.

Considering the importance of the canine cancer model of human disease, as well as the need for strategies for canine cancer management, the properties of exosomes are an emerging topic in canine oncology. In our study, exosomal RNA was isolated and investigated by next-generation sequencing. We identified several differentially expressed microRNAs (miRNAs/miRs) in the exosomes of two melanoma cell lines compared with non-tumor reference exosomes. We explored these potential melanoma-specific exosomal miRNAs further and found that miR-143 and let-7b increased in primary, whereas miR-210, 708, 221, and 222 increased in metastatic site originated melanoma cells. Further analysis showed miR-143 and 221 significantly increased in plasma exosomes of metastatic melanoma patients. Moreover, the sensitivity and specificity are greater than 85% for differentiating the non-metastatic and metastatic patients. Therefore, these miRNAs can be an incredible biomarker candidate to identify metastatic melanoma and facilitate a better prognosis.
ScienceThomasNet Industrial News Room

3D-printable Biomaterial Makes Lab-grown Neurons Possible

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Researchers at Northwestern University, led by regenerative medicine expert Samuel...
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Cell Communication Pathway Controlling Cell Growth and Survival Identified

Effective communication, crucial to human relationships, is also essential for the destruction of cancer cells within the body. In the body’s cells, communication involves the transmission of molecular or chemical signals. Just as a faulty antenna results in a garbled TV image, if these molecular signals are distorted, information is lost, and the outcomes can be catastrophic.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Short Chain Fatty Acids Have a Potential Therapeutic Action Against COVID-19

SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, is highly transmissible, with nasal passages being the target of original infection. The nasal passage also shows the highest expression of ACE2, a protein that has been widely linked with increased susceptibility to COVID-19. Now, scientists from Japan have found that nasal inflammation can influence susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2. They also identified the use of short chain fatty acids as a potential COVID-19 management strategy.
Boston, MAEurekAlert

Researchers discover how cancer cells that spread to lymph nodes avoid immune destruction

BOSTON - Lymph nodes are critical to the body's immune response against tumors but paradoxically, cancer cells that spread, or metastasize, to lymph nodes can often avoid being eliminated by immune cells. Recent experiments by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Boston University School of Medicine provide insights on the details behind this immune evasion, which could help scientists develop strategies to overcome it. The findings are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Computer Models Help To Assess Drug and Vaccine Efficacy Against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers are using computer models to simulate COVID-19 infections on a cellular level - the basic structural level of the human body. The models allow for virtual trials of drugs and vaccines, opening the possibility of pre-assessment for drug and vaccine efficacy against the virus. The research team at the...
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers: HtrA1 augmentation is potential therapy for age-related macular degeneration

Research conducted at the Sharon Eccles Steele Center for Translational Medicine (SCTM) at the University of Utah's John A. Moran Eye Center explains why people carrying a block of genetic variants strongly associated with the development of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) may develop the disease and identifies a potential therapeutic pathway for slowing or even reversing disease progression.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

How Cells Control Mitochondria

Errors in the metabolic processes of mitochondria are responsible for a variety of diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Scientists needed to find out just how the necessary building blocks are imported into the complex biochemical apparatus of these cell areas. The TOM complex (translocase of the outer mitochondrial membrane) is considered the gateway to the mitochondrion, the proverbial powerhouse of the cell. The working group headed by Professor Chris Meisinger at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Freiburg has now demonstrated - in human cells - how signaling molecules control this gate. A signaling protein called DYRK1A modifies the molecular machinery of TOM and makes it more permeable for enzymes that are important for the cell metabolism. The group has thus discovered the first signaling protein that directly influences this import process in humans.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Nano-Capsules Could Trap and Disarm Viruses

To date, there are no effective antidotes against most virus infections. An interdisciplinary research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now developed a new approach: they engulf and neutralize viruses with nano-capsules tailored from genetic material using the DNA origami method. The strategy has already been tested against hepatitis and adeno-associated viruses in cell cultures. It may also prove successful against corona viruses.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Adjuvants for Immunotherapy and Vaccine Development

Whether you specialize in lipidomics, or lipids are a regular part of your research, you will know the critical role they play. For example, adjuvants using heterogeneous monophosphoryl Lipid A (MPL) derived from Salmonella minnesota R595, have proven to be safe and effective at inducing Th-1 type immune responses to heterologous proteins in animal and human vaccines. While adjuvant systems play a key part in immunotherapy and vaccine development programs, adjuvant formulation can be a costly and time-consuming process. Partnering with a company with expertise in lipid formulation can help to relieve this burden.

