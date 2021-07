The pick for July goes to “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry. This romance novel centers around two characters named Poppy and Alex who used to be the best of friends. They traveled somewhere new together every summer up until two years ago when something happened between them that ruined everything. Now Poppy realizes amid her seemingly perfect life that she is not actually happy and hasn’t been since Alex. It gives her the courage to invite him on one last trip and he says yes! But will their time in California fix things between them or irreparably damage their relationship forever?