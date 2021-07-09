Cancel
This Committee Will Get It Done – Houston Zoo Welcomes Committee of Vultures

By HOTC Contributor
houstononthecheap.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Zoo recently welcomed a Committee of Vultures. Every species is crucial to nature’s ecosystem and saving each one is our moral responsibility. Houston Zoo is again leading this effort. This new committee (a group of vultures is called a committee), comprises of two cape vultures, three hooded ones, and one Ruppell’s griffon vulture. It is for the first time that the zoo will be home to these species. These Old World vultures are the same as eagles and hawks but have a few unique features.

