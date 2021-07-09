Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast
JACKSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0