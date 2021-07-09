Cancel
Genes Shape Gut Microbiomes More Than We Thought

technologynetworks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur gut microbiome -- the ever-changing "rainforest" of bacteria living in our intestines -- is primarily affected by our lifestyle, including what we eat or the medications we take, most studies show. But a University of Notre Dame study has found a much greater genetic component at play than was...

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows how near-death experiences in humans may have an evolutionary origin

Near-death experiences are known from all parts of the world, various times and numerous cultural backgrounds. This universality suggests they may have a biological origin and purpose, but exactly what this could be has been largely unexplored. A new study conducted jointly by the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) and the...
ScienceInverse

DNA study finds less than 2 percent of the human genome is “human”

For all the progress Homo sapiens has made as a species over the hundreds of thousands of years of our existence, our genome tells a different story. In this biological version of the story, humans have not come as far as we think from our more archaic ancestors — at least on the molecular level. In a new landmark paper published Friday in the journal Science Advances, researchers detail a telling discovery about our genes — finding that far less of our genome is actually wholly ours.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

Science Papers Examine Baboon Gut Microbiomes, RNAi Role in Mammals

By studying the gut microbiomes of baboons, a team led by researchers from the University of Minnesota finds that most microbiome phenotypes in the animals are heritable to some degree, countering previous studies, including ones in humans, that indicate a limited role for genetics in the gut microbiome. In the study, which appears in this week's Science, the scientists analyzed 16,234 RNA sequencing-based microbiome profiles generated using fecal samples collected from 585 wild baboons over 14 years. They find that host genetic effects on the gut microbiome are nearly universal; controlling for diet, age, and socioecological variation, 97 percent of microbiome phenotypes were significantly heritable. Notably, they also find that a larger proportion of variation in microbiome data is attributable to environmental factors rather than host genetic factors, which aligns with studies conducted in other animals. Estimates of microbiome heritability also varied between dry and wet seasons, as well as with the baboons' diet and age. The scientists suggest that studies finding few heritable gut microbiome taxa in humans may have been limited because they were all cross-sectional and lacked data on environmental variables that can mask or modify heritability levels. "Future work will help to refine our understanding of these environmental influences, including whether they mediate and/or interact with the effects of host genotype," they write. Overall, the study argues that host genetics play a consistent and sometimes appreciable role in the microbial landscape and that microbiome traits are therefore visible to natural selection on the host genome, they conclude.
ScienceScience Daily

Our genes shape our gut bacteria

ScienceScience Now

Gut microbiome heritability is nearly universal but environmentally contingent

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Commensal bacteria are found throughout an organism, but it is not known whether associations between gut bacteria and their host are heritable. Grieneisen et al. examined changes in the microbiomes of 585 wild baboons from fecal samples collected over 14 years (see the Perspective by Cortes-Ortiz and Amato). Almost all microbiome traits tested demonstrated some level of statistically significant heritability. Most heritability values were low but varied over time correlating with the age of the host. Baboons live in an environment similar to that postulated for early humans and have a microbiome similar to that of humans. Thus, this heritability of the microbiome may reflect similar genetic determinants in humans, for which similar datasets are not available.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Changes in gut microbiome in longitudinal study of infants precede onset of celiac disease

By implementing a long-term, prospective approach to the development of celiac disease, a collaborative group of researchers has identified substantial microbial changes in the intestines of at-risk infants before disease onset. Using advanced genomic sequencing techniques, MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC) researchers, along with colleagues from institutions in Italy and the University of Maryland, College Park, uncovered distinct preclinical alterations in several species, pathways and metabolites in children who developed celiac disease compared to at-risk children who did not develop celiac disease.
ScienceScience Now

Host genetics influence the gut microbiome

You are currently viewing the summary. The influences of the microbiota on host physiology are so pervasive that the microbiota has been hypothesized to play a critical role in host evolution by shaping key host phenotypes (1). However, to contribute to host evolution, traits must be transmitted across generations. One way to assess whether some or all microbes are influenced by the genetic composition of the host, and therefore conserved across generations, is by measuring heritability. Host species–specific patterns in the composition of the microbiome—the genetic content of the microbiota—suggest there is some degree of heritability in the microbiota (2). However, studies evaluating variation in the microbiota and host genetics within a single host species have generally reported low heritability for a small proportion of microbial taxa (3). On page 181 of this issue, Grieneisen et al. (4) reject this common conclusion by demonstrating that most gut microbiota traits in wild baboons exhibit some degree of heritability.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Microbiome-Focused Metabolomics Pipeline Helps Characterize Gut Bacteria

NEW YORK – Researchers from Stanford University and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub have developed a microbiome-focused metabolomics pipeline to characterize microorganisms in the gut, as well as interactions between those microorganisms and their host. In a paper published in Nature on Wednesday, the researchers described their construction of an integrated...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Sequencing the Microbiome: Five Recent Advances

Humans have trillions of microbes that inhabit our bodies, yet it is only in relatively recent years that we have started to fully appreciate their role in health and their link to numerous diseases. With advances in next-generation sequencing methodologies, we are starting to identify and even correct microbial configurations in disease.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

More Than 25 Years of Competition and Collaboration Advance the Prediction of Protein Shapes

Proteins (such as hemoglobin, actin, and amylase) are workhorse molecules that contribute to virtually every activity in the body. Some of proteins’ many jobs include carrying oxygen from your lungs to the rest of your body (hemoglobin), allowing your muscles to move (actin and myosin), and digesting your food (amylase, pepsin, and lactase). All proteins are made up of chains of amino acids that fold into specific 3D structures, and each protein’s structure allows it to perform its distinct job. Proteins that are misfolded or misshapen can cause diseases such as Parkinson’s or cataracts.
ScienceColumbia University

Study Shows Forests May Take in Far More Toxic Mercury Than Thought

Researchers studying a Massachusetts forest say that the toxic element mercury may be deposited in forests across the globe in much greater quantities than previously understood. The study suggests that the mercury load carried by forests has been underestimated by half. This mercury accumulates in soils, and ultimately runs off into streams and rivers, ending up in lakes and oceans. The study appears this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Skin CareEurekAlert

More complex than we thought: The body's reaction to contact allergens

University of Copenhagen - The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. Hair dye, perfume, jewellery. Beautifying to most, but for some they are equivalent to rashes, irritation and reduced quality of life. Together with hay fever and food allergies, allergic contact dermatitis due to exposure to e.g. nickel and perfume ingredients represents the majority of allergic reactions seen among Danes.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Eggs and embryos go through a more dynamic and complex journey than previously thought

The journey of the egg and the embryo through the fallopian tube or oviduct toward the uterus is not well understood, mainly because it is inaccessible for direct imaging. Looking to shed new light on the dynamics of the eggs prior to fertilization and embryo transport preceding implantation, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and Stevens Institute of Technology developed a novel imaging approach that has allowed them to see eggs and embryos as they move along the fallopian tube in a live animal.
Diseases & Treatmentssingularityhub.com

Treating the Brain Through the Stomach: Tweaking the Gut Microbiome Slowed ALS in Mice

Ask any neuroscientist 20 years ago if gut bug excrement could slow down an untreatable brain disease, and they’d brush off the idea without a second thought. Yet the gut-brain connection has emerged as one of the most tantalizing advances in neuroscience, a true “paradigm shift,” said Dr. Eran Blacher at Stanford University, who recently published a provocative and award-winning essay in Science.
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

Gene editing in plants more acceptable than livestock study finds

Researchers from the Universities of Göttingen and British Columbia, have investigated the acceptability of five different countries towards changes in genome editing. A research team from the University of Göttingen and the University of British Columbia has investigated how people in five different countries react to various usages of genome editing in agriculture. The study was published in Agriculture and Human Values.
Sciencesciencealert.com

Tens of Thousands of Viruses Found in Human Poop Are Previously Unknown to Science

Research published today in Nature Microbiology has identified 54,118 species of virus living in the human gut - 92 percent of which were previously unknown. But as we and our colleagues from the Joint Genome Institute and Stanford University in California found, the great majority of these were bacteriophages, or "phages" for short. These viruses "eat" bacteria and can't attack human cells.
scitechdaily.com

A Mother’s Age and Diet Influences Offspring Health – Shown in Research on Tropical Flies

The female tsetse fly, which gives birth to adult-sized live young, produce weaker offspring as they get older, and when they feed on poor quality blood. The study, carried out by researchers at the Universities of Bristol, Oxford, and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, was designed to measure how tsetse offspring health is influenced by their mothers’ age, and how factors such as the mother’s nutrition and mating experience might come into play.

