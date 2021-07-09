Daily Weather Forecast For Scranton
SCRANTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
