Daily Weather Forecast For Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
