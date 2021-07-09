Daily Weather Forecast For Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



