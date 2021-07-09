Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Davenport

Posted by 
Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 10 days ago

DAVENPORT, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0arzrpAZ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Davenport Digest

Davenport Digest

Davenport, IA
37
Followers
93
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Spencer, MAPosted by
Spencer (MA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Monday, July 19: Patchy Fog; Tuesday, July 20: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, July 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
Charlton, MAPosted by
Charlton (MA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Charlton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Charlton: Monday, July 19: Patchy Fog; Tuesday, July 20: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, July 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and
Orrville, OHPosted by
Orrville (OH) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Orrville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orrville: Monday, July 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, July 20: Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, July 21: Slight
Dunbar, WVPosted by
Dunbar (WV) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dunbar

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dunbar: Monday, July 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, July 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, July 21: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, July 22: Mostly sunny

Comments / 0

Community Policy