Paris Fashion Week Returns, Making The Case For In-Person Haute Couture

By Allyson Portee
NPR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over a year and a half, the global fashion industry — and haute couture in particular — has struggled without live fashion and film red carpet events. This week, haute couture designers gathered in Paris to show their new collections. Designers, buyers and the international press assembled to see the 33 brands showing their collections on the runway.

