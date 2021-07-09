Weather Forecast For Jackson

JACKSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, July 11 Rain showers likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



