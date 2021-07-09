Weather Forecast For Jackson
JACKSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Rain showers likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
