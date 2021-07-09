College Station Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLLEGE STATION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
