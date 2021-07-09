4-Day Weather Forecast For Fargo
FARGO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
