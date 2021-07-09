Redding Daily Weather Forecast

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 111 °F, low 79 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 116 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 117 °F, low 80 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 112 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



