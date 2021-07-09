Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 10 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Tuscaloosa Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tuscaloosa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0arzrXTb00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

