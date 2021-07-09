Manchester Daily Weather Forecast

MANCHESTER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.