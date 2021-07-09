Another cloudy day in Elgin — make the most of it with these activities

(ELGIN, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Elgin Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elgin:

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



