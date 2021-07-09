Bellingham Daily Weather Forecast
BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny
- High 80 °F, low
- Light wind
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
