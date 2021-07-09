Bellingham Daily Weather Forecast

BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny High 80 °F, low Light wind



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.