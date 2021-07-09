Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Fe

SANTA FE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 25 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.