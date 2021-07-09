Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Weather Forecast

 10 days ago

BETHLEHEM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0arzrHbD00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

