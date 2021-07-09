Billings Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
