Billings Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



