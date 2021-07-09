Friday rain in Joliet meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(JOLIET, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Joliet Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Joliet:

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 65 °F 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.