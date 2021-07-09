Saginaw Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAGINAW, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
