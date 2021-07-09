Daily Weather Forecast For Newark
NEWARK, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
