Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Take advantage of Friday sun in Las Cruces

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 10 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Las Cruces:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0arzqrpO00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
68
Followers
82
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy