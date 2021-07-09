Daily Weather Forecast For Waco

WACO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.