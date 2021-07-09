Cancel
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Pueblo News Flash
(PUEBLO, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pueblo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pueblo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0arzqfTu00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pueblo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

