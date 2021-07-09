Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

150 Guards Preparing Empty Texas Prison for Immigrants

By Deanna Garcia
Posted by 
Documented
Documented
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. There are 147 guards working in the empty South Texas Briscoe Unit, which Gov. Greg Abbott (R) plans on using as a state-run jail for immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Over 1,000 prisoners from the prison were transferred to other state prisons weeks ago in preparation for Abbott’s goal. According to a spokesperson for Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Briscoe officers are training to be certified as jailers while the prison is in “maintenance mode.” It’s unclear when and how the prison will be converted into a jail for migrants facing, but not convicted of, state criminal charges. The Texas Tribune.

documentedny.com

Comments / 1

Documented

Documented

New York City, NY
182
Followers
417
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
State
Iowa State
City
New York City, NY
State
Wisconsin State
City
Ohio, NY
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
State
Arkansas State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Immigration#Immigration Detention#South Texas#Briscoe Unit#The Texas Tribune#Immigration Courts Reopen#Trac#Houston Public Media#Blocks Public#The Baptiste Group#Republican#National Guard#Voa News Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented

What Sanctuary Policies Mean for Undocumented Immigrants

-> This article is part of Documented’s Glossary. We want to make it easier to understand the U.S. immigration system. If you want to know more about different visa types and immigration terms,. please check our library here. -> To find useful information for immigrants, such as where to find...
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

NYC Immigration Courts Reopen After Over a Year

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. After over a year of being closed, New York City’s immigration courts are officially reopened. While the courts were closed, only those in detention had remote hearings. Non-detainees will now get their day in court at Broadway, Varick or Federal Plaza, though they face a long backlog first. According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, on average, people in the state have been waiting 1,002 days for their cases to be called. This is above the national average of 938 days. There are more than 1.3 million pending cases throughout the U.S., with close to 150,000 of those coming from New York. Gothamist.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

Espaillat, Advocates Meet to Discuss Immigration Reform

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. To finish off Immigrant Heritage Month, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, FWD.us and New York community leaders and immigrants sat down to discuss immigrant communities’ contributions throughout New York and the need to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Espaillat is the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House and the only formerly undocumented immigrant in Congress. “I hold it as a personal responsibility to ensure that immigrants have the same opportunity to achieve that founding ideal like I did, and that’s keeping our immigrant communities front and center here in New York and in Washington,” he said. Norwood News and Harlem World Magazine.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

I-589: How to Seek Asylum in the United States

-> This article is part of Documented’s Glossary. We want to make it easier to understand the U.S. immigration system. If you want to know more about different types of visas and immigration terms, please check out our library here. -> To see more useful information for immigrants such as...
California StatePosted by
Documented

California Budget Increase Will Cover Older Immigrants’ Healthcare

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and state legislative leaders unveiled a new state operating budget that will cover health care bills for low-income, undocumented immigrants who are more than 50 years old. This is part of an expansion of Medicaid that aims to ensure everyone has health insurance. On Monday, the budget will be voted on in the state legislature, with Newsom likely signing it into a law before Thursday. According to the UC Berkeley Labor Center, an estimated 3.2 million people in the state will not have health insurance next year. Close to half of those individuals are undocumented, which makes them unable to receive full Medicaid benefits and other health insurance assistance programs. The Associated Press.
KidsPosted by
Documented

Migrant Children Still Stuck in Temporary Shelters for Months

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Hundreds of migrant children are still spending long periods of time in temporary government facilities, some as many as 60 days, according to a court filing. Attorneys say the conditions are insufficient for the children, who are reportedly receiving undercooked food and have limited access to showers. A group of attorneys were able to speak with children because they’re monitoring government compliance through the Flores settlement, which sets standards for migrant child detention. There were 14,467 children in custody of the Health and Human Services Department as of Sunday. CNN.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented

NJ Assembly Passes Bill Banning New ICE Contracts

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice and member organizations are celebrating the passage of a bill in the New Jersey Assembly that will ban new Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts in the state. NJAIJ has been fighting for the bill as part of their “Fair & Welcoming Platform” to block new ICE detention contracts, as well as renewals or expansions. But even though the coalition is happy with the momentum, it’s still waiting for the Senate to consider its version of the bill, which hasn’t been scheduled for a vote. On Friday, more than 40 immigrant rights and justice organizations sent a letter urging its quick passage. “No resident should fear for their safety because local contractors take dirt money from ICE,” Amy Torres, executive director of NJAIJ, said. Deanna Garcia for Documented.

Comments / 1

Community Policy