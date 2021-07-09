150 Guards Preparing Empty Texas Prison for Immigrants
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. There are 147 guards working in the empty South Texas Briscoe Unit, which Gov. Greg Abbott (R) plans on using as a state-run jail for immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Over 1,000 prisoners from the prison were transferred to other state prisons weeks ago in preparation for Abbott’s goal. According to a spokesperson for Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Briscoe officers are training to be certified as jailers while the prison is in “maintenance mode.” It’s unclear when and how the prison will be converted into a jail for migrants facing, but not convicted of, state criminal charges. The Texas Tribune.documentedny.com
Comments / 1