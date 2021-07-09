Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Cloudy forecast for Sioux Falls? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Sioux Falls Bulletin
Sioux Falls Bulletin
 10 days ago

(SIOUX FALLS, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Sioux Falls Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sioux Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0arzqWUF00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls, SD
With Sioux Falls Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

