Cloudy forecast for Sioux Falls? Jump on it!

(SIOUX FALLS, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Sioux Falls Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sioux Falls:

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



