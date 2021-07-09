Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Gazette Moving Printing Operations [OPINION]

By Eric Stone
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 10 days ago
Once upon a time, there was nothing like waking up in the morning and putting the coffee on, running up to the front door to grab your morning paper and reading it, if not cover to cover, or at least finding a riveting crossword puzzle, horoscope or a piece on that interested you regarding the news of the day (or...the previous day). There was something for everyone and a little bit of suspense to it, too. Digital platforms have taken away the need to wait, but many still dig the nostalgia and the feeling of physical newsprint in your hands. Who didn't have a paper route as a kid one time or another? It was a great way to make a few bucks.

104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Cedar Rapids, IA Posted by 104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT

Nonprofit Event with Mayoral Candidate Canceled After Brad Hart Threatens Fund Withdrawal

The mayoral race in Cedar Rapids is getting heated, after the nonprofit group, CSPS was urged by the current mayor to cancel an event featuring his opponent. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mayor Brad Hart sent a voicemail to CSPS director Taylor Bergen, explaining that to hold the event "Improv Incubator" with Andrews would jeopardize their receipt of hotel-motel tax revenue from the city. Only, Hart was allegedly a little less polite:
Cedar Rapids, IA Posted by 104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Neighborhood Set for National Historic Distinction

A meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, July 14) that will determine a historic Cedar Rapids neighborhood's listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The Bever Park neighborhood (apparently also known as "Bever Woods", which is brand new information to me, a 30+-year resident of Cedar Rapids) was surveyed in 2019 and deemed eligible for the registry, and tonight, citizens will learn the process of selection and the next steps.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Tensions in Iowa Town Explode Over Neighbor's "Karen" Sign

Urban Dictionary defines the slang term "Karen" as "a middle-aged woman, typically blonde, who makes solutions to others' problems an inconvenience to her although she isn't even remotely affected." She often sports a stereotypical haircut like that of Kate Gosselin's old style (who some often describe as the original "Karen". I disagree but I digress). Whatever the male version of a "Karen" is, there may be one of those in play here too.

