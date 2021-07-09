Schenectady Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SCHENECTADY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



