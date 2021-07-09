Schenectady Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SCHENECTADY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
