Flint Weather Forecast
FLINT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
