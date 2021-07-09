Daily Weather Forecast For Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0