Macon, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Macon

Macon Voice
Macon Voice
 10 days ago

(MACON, GA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Macon Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Macon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0arzqK8l00

  • Friday, July 9

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Macon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

