Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
