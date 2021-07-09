4-Day Weather Forecast For Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.