Newport News Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEWPORT NEWS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.