Friday rain in Worcester: Ideas to make the most of it

(WORCESTER, MA) Friday is set to be rainy in Worcester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Worcester:

Friday, July 9 Heavy rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 74 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Saturday, July 10 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.