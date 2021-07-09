4-Day Weather Forecast For Rose
ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while t-storms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
T-storms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
