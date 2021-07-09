4-Day Weather Forecast For Lily Bay Township
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Rain during the day; while rain then areas of fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, July 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0