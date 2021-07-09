Grand Rapids Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0