Jakob Dylan felt Tom Petty's 'presence' on Exit Wounds

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJakob Dylan felt Tom Petty's "presence" while he was recording his new album. The 51-year-old singer - whose father is folk hero Bob Dylan - grew close to the late musician before his death in 2017, and he felt that influence as he worked The Wallflowers' latest collection 'Exit Wounds'.

