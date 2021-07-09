Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast

CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Rain during the day; while light rain then areas of fog overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, July 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



