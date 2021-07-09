Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast
CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Rain during the day; while light rain then areas of fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, July 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
