Daily Weather Forecast For Victory
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Occasional rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
