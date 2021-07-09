Sandy Valley Weather Forecast
SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 112 °F, low 87 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 114 °F, low 87 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 114 °F, low 87 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 112 °F, low 86 °F
- Light wind
